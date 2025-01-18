Tow truck accident in Kula claims life of Wailuku man

A 42-year-old Wailuku man was killed in a single vehicle collision in Kula, Maui on Friday. The accident was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Jan. 17, on Pulehuiki Road, about a half mile east of Lower Kula Road.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that the white 2007 Kenworth flatbed tow truck that the man was driving, failed to navigate a right bend in the roadway, colliding into a metal guardrail before overturning. The flatbed was loaded with six large concrete retaining wall blocks, which were ejected, striking an unattended green 2006 Toyota Sienna, a fence and a residence.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the tow truck sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the residence were not injured.

Police say the operator of the tow truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.

Speed is a factor in this collision, according to a preliminary report released by police. The involvement of alcohol or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation remains ongoing.

This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality of 2025, compared to zero at the same time last year.

