Video of informational meeting on Ag Micro Grants available for viewing online

More than 75 individuals interested in the new round of Maui County Agricultural Micro Grants, which offer up to $25,000, gathered in-person recently at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku and via Zoom. A video of the gathering can now be found online at https://vimeo.com/1047669979?share=copy or by viewing the video below.

The fifth installment of the grant, funded by the County of Maui and administered by MEO’s Business Development Center, is open to select startup and operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres.

The hour-long gathering, led by BDC Director David Daly, covered the parameters of the grant and application requirements. He also answered questions from attendees.

Applications, which went live Jan. 9, are available at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 25.

For more information, call 808-249-2990.

MEO BDC Director David Daly answers a question about the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grants.