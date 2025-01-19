‘Lahaina Ondo EP’ honoring Lahaina community released on CD and digitally

“Lahaina Ondo EP” cover art. Courtesy of Lance D. Collins

“Lahaina Ondo EP” honoring the Lahaina community has been released on CD and digitally.

The title track, “Lahaina Ondo” is a new bon dance song that honors the Lahaina community by recalling fond summertime memories of everyday life in Lahaina.

Written by Maui attorney Lance D. Collins and Shinshu Kyokai Mission bomori Sumiko Tatsuguchi over a three year period, “Lahaina Ondo” evokes the joyful summertime memories of everyday life in Lahaina: surfing, mango picking, fishing, hiking, stream activities and bon dancing.

The five-track extended-play album is composed of Lahaina Ondo, Holehole Uta as well as Japanese language versions of Maʻemaʻe Līhau and Hawai’i Aloha.

“Lahaina Ondo” music video group shot

The music was composed and performed by Paolo Cotrone and UH Maui College music instructor Joel Katz, while singers Colette Gomoto and Brian Nagami provided the vocal accompaniment. The dance was choreographed by Marion Kanemori of the Iwakuni Odori Aiko Kai. The song and dance were performed for the first time at the special Lahaina Bon Dance on Aug. 10, 2024.

The extended play album includes Holehole Uta, a collection of Holehole Bushi verses, tenderly describing the hardships immigrant workers experienced on the sugar plantations. The song is performed by Colette Gomoto. While described by Japanese plantation workers, the hardships of plantation labor experienced transcended race and led to ethnic solidarity in struggling for better working conditions for all.

Ma’ema’e Līhau, composed in the nineteenth century by Emma Kapena, daughter of reknown West Maui Hawaiian scholar David Malo, describes young love through thick descriptions of West Maui mountain, Līhau, and the lehua blossoms of its famous ‘ohia trees. The song is performed by Hikariyama Torao (Tevita Apina).

Hawai’i Aloha, the unofficial anthem of Hawai’i is sung at gatherings of local people, celebrating the connection of Hawai’i’s people to the land. This song is performed by Colette Gomoto and Hikariyama Torao. These translated versions of well-known and well-loved Hawaiian mele are intended to serve as reminders of interethnic solidarity with the Hawaiian people as they seek to resolve the political claims to their national lands and self-determination.

“Lahaina Ondo honors and celebrates the historical working class experiences of non-work life in West Maui. The EP has sought to extend that intention by bringing attention to more of the historical conditions for the present.” said producer Lance D. Collins.