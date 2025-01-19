Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2025

January 19, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 06:22 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:16 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:38 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current long period northwest swell will deline tonight. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will steadily decrease in line with this decreasing swell energy. The High Surf Advisory along exposed north and west facing shores remains in effect through tonight. Surf heights are expected to fall below advisory thresholds by morning. The next northwest swell may produce advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Tuesday into Wednesday, then slowly fade through the end of the week. 


East facing shore surf will remain choppy the next few days as the trades build, and background south swell will keep surf small on south facing shores through the coming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
