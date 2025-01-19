TikTok sensation Nurse John visiting Maui for ‘The Short Staffed Tour,’ Jan. 26
TikTok comedian John Dela Cruz (a.k.a. Nurse John) is visiting Maui for his “The Short Staffed Tour” on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.
The stand-up show portrays Cruz’s life working in healthcare through a relatable and comedic lens. Known for his viral TikTok content, Nurse John has amassed a following of over 12 million by sharing the ups and downs of life as a nurse.
Tickets are $39.25, $49.25, $59.25, and a limited number of *VIP $209.25 seats (plus applicable fees). Buy tickets at Mauiarts.org.
*VIP ticket includes preferred seating, post-show meet & greet, photo with Nurse John, VIP laminate, signed merch Item / VIP Offer Ends Jan 16.
This show may include mature subject matter.