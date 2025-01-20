Artist 2 Artist: The 2025 Hawaiian Legends Series with Henry Kapono at the MACC

Photo courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist Hawaiian Legends Series with host Henry Kapono performing with special guest artists and each highlighted by an added up and coming guest artist from the Henry Kapono Foundation’s On The Rise program.

The series, taking place in the MACC’s intimate McCoy Studio Theater, will continue to allow audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. All shows are at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 for MACC members and on Thursday, Jan. 23 for the general public. All sales are online only at MauiArts.org. Non-members may join or renew an expired membership at mauiarts.org/membership.

The series kicks off Feb. 28 with Jerry Santos and featuring Anthony Pfluke, continuing on March 27 with Keola Beamer with Moanalani Beamer and featuring Nick La‘a, and on April 26 the series includes Brother Noland and featuring Ninamarie Bell.

This Artist 2 Artist Legends Series is an opportunity to showcase an HKF On the Rise artist as the opening act. The HKF On the Rise program is dedicated to elevating Hawaiߵi’s musicians early in their careers as professional entertainers through live events, including mentorship, meaningful work & performance opportunities.

Henry Kapono

Native Hawaiian Henry Kapono is a Grammy-nominated and multi-award-winning singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice and captivating performances. Rising to fame in the ’70s as one half of the iconic duo Cecilio & Kapono, Henry continues to inspire audiences worldwide. He remains a leading figure in Hawai’i’s music scene, releasing new music and playing to loyal fans across the globe. With a career spanning decades, he has expanded his roles to include film producer, music director, and community leader. In 2018, he established The Henry Kapono Foundation to support Hawaiʻi’s music industry through programs, grants, education, and resources.

The MACC continues to be dedicated to supporting the Maui Food Bank in its ongoing support of victims of the wildfires. The need continues and patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items to donate. At each concert Food Bank donors will be able to enter to win a backstage meet & greet, a signed poster, and a merch bundle.

Feb. 28 concert:

PC: courtesy

Jerry Santos began his legacy in 1973 with the Hawaiian musical group Olomana and has maintained an influential presence on the Hawaiʻi music scene. Born and raised on the windward side of O‘ahu and a graduate of The Kamehameha Schools, Santos established himself early on as one of Hawai‘i’s most prolific songwriters. As a founding member and lead singer of Olomana, Santos helped create a unique and easily recognizable musical style, blending Hawaiian music with contemporary rhythms.

Jerry has performed worldwide, and the Hawai‘i musical community has recognized his work with numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including the prestigious Moe Keale Aloha Is award for his charitable work in the community. He is the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts and was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. Whether performing as a soloist or with his group Olomana, Jerry Santos remains firmly rooted as one of Hawaiʻi’s most beloved and iconic recording artists who generates music from the heart with Aloha.

Anthony Pfluke. Photo courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Born and raised in Maui, Anthony Pfluke has been rooted in Hawaiian music from an early age, forging an original path perpetuating the music of his home, writing and performing Hawaiian, contemporary, and reggae-influenced music on the ‘Ukulele, and 12 & six string Kīho‘alu (Slack key Guitar). A recent graduate in Hawaiian Studies from UH Hilo, Anthony has captivated audiences across the State of Hawai‘i, the west coast, and Japan, playing with some of Hawai‘i’s most iconic musicians. This Nā Hōkū Hanohano finalist is a rising star in the islands and definitely one to watch.

March 27 concert:

Keola Beamer’s contributions to slack key guitar during the 1970s began to spark public interest in kī-hō‘alu, launching a statewide revival of the tradition, and his 1978 release, Honolulu City Lights, is the largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. Keola Beamerʻs well of talent springs from five generations of Hawaiʻi’s most illustrious and beloved musical families. Keola’s mother was a revered Hawaiian cultural treasure, Aunty Nona Beamer. His great-grandmother was one of Hawaiʻi’s most illustrious composers, Helen Desha Beamer. He and wife Moanalani trace their roots to royal families of the 14th century and have been cultural practitioners through generations. Today, this multi-award winning artist, is one of Hawai‛i’s premier singer-songwriters, arrangers, composers, and masters of the Hawaiian slack key guitar.

Born and raised in Hawaiʻi, Nick Laʻa‘s journey began on stage at the tender age of five, steeped in Hawaiian culture and musical traditions. A graduate of Punahou School and mentored by local legend Brother Noland, with a diverse musical palette from musical theater, jazz, rock, Hawaiian, R&B, and pop. Renowned for his exceptional vocal range, Nick also is a master of the ‘ukulele, piano, and bass. He’s graced stages statewide, both as a solo artist and as the lead guitarist/vocalist for his band Five2. Collaborations with local icons like Brother Noland and Makana have further enriched his musical journey.

April 26 concert:

Brother Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music and is widely considered as the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” Fluid in both Slack Key and standard guitar tunings, Brother Noland goes wherever the music carries him.

“As far back as I can remember,” Noland says, “I was always surrounded by the beautiful sounds of Hawaiian music.” Brother Noland is popular for his unique interpretations (or “Nolandization”) of songs yet remains respectful of traditional Hawaiian music and culture.

Born and raised in Kalihi Palama on the island of O’ahu, Brother Noland is most famous for his original song “Coconut Girl,” which birthed the “Jawaiian” contemporary style (fusion of

Hawaiian & Reggae) music.

Ninamarie Bell. Photo courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

As a singer-songwriter based in Kona, Ninamarie Bell recalls her mom saying she was humming in her car seat at six weeks old. Recognizing this gift early on, she was mentored by her musician dad, and became inspired by the music of icons Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Cosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Etta James, Erykah Badu, and Jack Johnson.

Today, Ninamarie’s music has evolved into a refined style of indie folk, rapidly gaining recognition for her unique songwriting and vocals, captivating audiences across the state, making her a highly sought-after talent in the world of advertising, film, and TV licensing.

TICKETS: Tickets per show are $45, $55, $75 plus applicable fees. Tickets for all three concerts go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10 a.m. to MACC members Wednesday, Jan. 22 and to the general public Thursday, Jan. 23. Those wishing to purchase tickets for all three concerts are eligible for a special series discount; MACC members receive a 20% discount and the general public receive a ten percent discount. Full, three-concert series tickets must be purchased together at MauiArts.org. For individual show tickets, MACC members receive a 10% discount. Those who wish to become a MACC member, can sign up at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is available by email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org ) for ticket inquiries only.