Increased biosecurity urged to protect birds from avian influenza

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Animal Industry Division is again urging commercial poultry operations and backyard bird owners to increase biosecurity measures to protect their flocks from avian influenza.

Earlier this week, the Hawai‘i Department of Health reported very low-level detections of H5 influenza in wastewater samples on Kaua‘i. The Kaua‘i levels are not considered positive results; however, it may be an indication that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or H5N1) is circulating in the environment. DOH previously reported a positive detection of H5 avian influenza at a Hilo wastewater facility. HPAI is a contagious viral disease of domestic and wild birds. It is a major threat to the poultry industry and animal health.

In November 2024, a bird sanctuary in Wahiawā on O‘ahu was infected with the virus and HDOA veterinarians conducted extreme measures to disinfect the property and euthanized about 100 birds. That same month, the US Fish and Wildlife Service detected HPAI in a single duck at a North Shore wildlife refuge. Since those incidents, there have been no further detections of HPAI at either location. Wildlife surveillance continues by multiple state and federal agencies.

Hawai‘i was the last of the 50 states to detect HPAI. The most plausible route of introduction of the virus is through the Pacific flyway, which is a migratory path that includes Hawai‘i. The two detections have been identified as the Eurasian strain of HPAI, which is associated with migratory birds.

“While the wastewater detections are not specific enough to confirm if it is the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain, extra precautions are advised to keep commercial and backyard flocks from comingling with wild birds,” said Dr. Isaac Maeda, the HDOA state veterinarian. “Commercial poultry operations are usually well informed about biosecurity measures, but backyard flocks are a concern in stopping the spread of avian influenza. Feeding wild birds is also discouraged, to keep birds from gathering and possibly increasing transmission of the disease.”

Increasing Biosecurity

Information for poultry and bird owners on how to increase biosecurity for their flocks may be found at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/adconcerns/aiinfo/biosec/ and https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock/enhance-biosecurity

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the human health risk from HPAI as “low.” However, those who with close or prolonged exposure to birds, other animals or environments that have a greater risk of infection should take protective measures. CDC guidance for those working with animals may be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/prevention/worker-protection-ppe.html

Wild birds that carry avian influenza include waterbirds, like ducks, geese, swans and shorebirds. Bird flu viruses can easily spread from wild birds to poultry. Some wild birds can carry bird flu viruses without appearing sick, but poultry, like chickens and turkeys, can get very sick and die from some bird flu viruses. Backyard poultry, ducks, and other birds can get avian influenza if they have contact with infected wild birds or share food, sources of water and environments with them. According to the CDC, most common songbirds or other birds found in the yard, like cardinals, sparrows, or pigeons, do not usually carry bird flu viruses that are dangerous to poultry or people. There is no treatment for HPAI. The only way to stop the disease among poultry operations is to depopulate all affected and exposed birds.

Some of the symptoms of avian influenza in poultry and birds include:

Sudden death without any prior symptoms of illness

Lack of energy and appetite

A drop in egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

Swelling of the eyelids, comb, wattles and shanks

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)

Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck (torticollis)

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Reporting Sick or Dead Birds

To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock or other wild birds or animals, contact the HDOA AID at 808-483-7100, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email: hdoa.ldc@hawaii.gov. Please provide as much detail on the number of sick or dead birds, the species of birds and the exact location. Not all dead birds will be tested, depending on the situation.

When removing dead birds:

Wear disposable gloves or turn a plastic bag inside out and use it to pick up the carcass.

Double-bag the carcass and throw it out with the regular trash.

Wash your hands and disinfect your clothing and shoes after handling a dead wild bird.

Be mindful of any health symptoms that may develop afterward.

Animals Other Than Birds

Besides birds, HPAI can infect other animals, including cattle, cats, dogs, goats, seals and other mammals. Eliminating or decreasing exposure to wild birds is also highly recommended.

Pet owners concerned about possible HPAI infection should contact their private veterinarian for advice.

Resources on HPAI: