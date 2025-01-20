Maui Public Art Corps presents the 2025 Hui Moʻolelo Film Festival, Feb. 22-23

Maui Public Art Corps presents the 2025 Hui Moʻolelo Film Festival.

The Maui Public Art Corps presents its 2025 Hui Moʻolelo Film Festival from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23 at the ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei.

​The public is invited to join in for the unveiling of a new collection of animated film shorts that celebrate Lahaina’s history, culture and sense of place.

The result of our summer 2024 call to artists, the films stem from the developing Hui Moʻolelo program.

Through 2021 cohort participants Kalapana Kollars of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and Anuhea Yagi, Student of Hawaiʻi Life Ways, a 2024 cohort of storytellers were prepared, then paired with intergenerational partners to audio-record memories rooted in Lahaina.

The recordings formed the basis of a call for artist proposals to translate a story as a work of public art. More than 100 public artworks have been created to date, including murals, mele, dance, sculpture, animation, lightwork and more.

The Film Festival will feature stories of the following:

Jennifer Freeland and her father Haines Burt Freeland. Louis Garcia III and Kaliko Storer. Teva Medeiros and his grandfather Timothy Medeiros Sr. Coach Earle Kukahiko and Kaliko Storer. Abraham “Snake” Ah Hee and Myrna Ah Hee. Reverend Gensho Hara, Lahaina Jodo Mission and his daughter, Yayoi Hara. Sally Ann Delos Reyes and Lopaka White. Theo Morrison, Executive Director, Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

