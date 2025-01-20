Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 21, 2025

January 20, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 08:15 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 11:50 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 05:36 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:39 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will gradually decline over the next 24 hours, and forerunners of another northwest swell will arrive late Tuesday. The new swell will slowly build through Wednesday and peak Wednesday night and Thursday, leading to advisory level surf across most north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui. As this swell declines late Thursday and Friday, a storm low centered 600 to 700 nm north of Hawaii will send a medium period north swell that could produce advisory surf for north shores. The north swell will lower through the weekend and may be followed by a moderate to large northwest swell on next Monday. 


East shore surf surf will decline overnight as trades diminish, though a small pulse of short period northeast swell will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Aside from areas exposed to wrapping north swell Thursday into the weekend, east shore surf will be small. The recent out of season south swell will fade by tomorrow, bringing back typical wintertime conditions for south shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
