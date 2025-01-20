St. Anthony School makes tuition adjustments; open enrollment for 2025-26

St. Anthony School. Courtesy photo.

Emphasizing a commitment to providing high-quality education while acknowledging the financial needs of families, St. Anthony School (SAS) announced tuition adjustments and enrollment procedures for the 2025-26 school year.

“We understand the importance of affordability for our families,” said David Kenney, Head of School at St. Anthony School. “After careful consideration and community input, we have implemented a revised tuition structure that reflects the current financial landscape while maintaining the exceptional educational experience our students deserve.”

For students in grades K-5 tuition is $9,850. Tuition for students enrolled in grades 6-12 is $11,500. An application fee of $75 is required. For students enrolled before February 1, 2025, the enrollment fee of $700 is reduced to $500 as an early enrollment discount.

To enroll go to www.sasmaui.org/enrollment. For more information, contact the St. Anthony School Admissions Office at 808-244-4190 ext. 268.

Families are strongly encouraged to apply for tuition assistance during the registration process. A list of scholarships and financial aid information can be found at www.sasmaui.org/tuition. The Augustine Educational Foundation will be conducting workshops on February 3 to assist families with applications for Augustine scholarships.

St. Anthony School remains committed to its mission of providing a nurturing and challenging environment that inspires students to reach their full potential. Established in 1848, St. Anthony School is a Catholic, Marianist-sponsored college preparatory educational institution offering students a seamless pre-school through 12th Grade experience. Located in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii, SAS is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), the Western Catholic Education Association and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools (HAIS).

Key Highlights: