Two short films feature public artworks in Lahaina

Ka Lei Ola o ka Moana | A Mural Project at Kaiser Permanente Lahaina painted by Jana Ireijo, inspired by the story of Mr. Tom Fujita, and rooted in ‘Ōlelo No‘eau: #774 “He luelue ka ‘upena e ku‘u ai” and #333 “E lei no au I ko aloha” | MORE HERE

Two project films featuring the latest public artworks in Lahaina are being release. The films were created through the collaborative Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina program of Maui Public Art Corps, the County of Maui, Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society and the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

“These short documentaries are more than behind-the-scenes glimpses—they’re a way to preserve the stories that inspire each artwork and the many perspectives that follow,” according to an announcement. “Public art is more than art in public places; it’s art designed in collaboration with the community, deeply rooted in a sense of place, and commissioned by a public process. As people encounter these works, these films provide a resource to understand the voices, stories, and collective effort that bring them to life.”

These projects occurred over the course of nine months, engaged hundreds of participants, and were brought to life through the support of those who believe in the transformative power of public art.

Lahaina Memories | A Mural Project at the King Kamehameha III Elementary School Temporary Campus, inspired by the stories of Abraham “Snake” & Myrna Ah Hee, Mr. Tom Fujita, and Theo Morrison | Rooted in ʻŌlelo No‘eau: Hālau Lahaina, malu i ka ‘ulu | MORE HERE