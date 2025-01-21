Maui News

33 pass MIL Surf Coaches Certification Clinic

January 21, 2025
  • MIL Surf Coaches Certification Clinic. PC: Courtesy.
The 12th annual Maui Interscholastic League Surf Coaches Certification Clinic had a record number of participants. Thirty-three coaches passed the clinic after completing an open ocean swim, and a program that included ocean risk assessment, ocean rescue, lifesaving techniques, CPR and first aid.

The one-day clinic was held at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park and D.T. Fleming Beach Park on Maui’s west side. 

The head clinician was Archie Kalepa, former head of ocean safety, Zach Edlao, a Maui County lifeguard captain, and Chris Pagdilao, the head athletic trainer at Maui High School.

Coaches from the following MIL schools took part:

  • Baldwin (Jason Correll, Ed Hayden, Maile Kaaihue Jeff Smith).
  • Hāna (Russell Stoner, Yu Vasquez).
  • Kamehemeha (Chris Calvert, Megan Antunez, Dino Miranda, Ashley Tanaka).
  • Kīhei Charter (Jono Craig, Ken Goring, Chris Haas, Katrina Haas, Tom Reyes).
  • King Kekaulike (Tom Rouse, Scott Schellhammer), Kūlanihākoʻi (Ryan Jung).
  • Lahainaluna (Andy Claydon, Kris Schur, Luana Teixeira).
  • Maui Christian (Nathan Barnes, Jason Sloan).
  • Maui High School (Eric Balinbin, Jeff Balinbin, Gregg Okamoto, Charme Taksony).
  • Maui Preparatory Academy (Benny Martin, Eric Poulsen).
  • Seabury Hall (Christer Cole, Dylan McCall, Greg Smith, Steve Thobe). 

Comments

