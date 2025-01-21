33 pass MIL Surf Coaches Certification Clinic

Listen to this Article 1 minute



















The 12th annual Maui Interscholastic League Surf Coaches Certification Clinic had a record number of participants. Thirty-three coaches passed the clinic after completing an open ocean swim, and a program that included ocean risk assessment, ocean rescue, lifesaving techniques, CPR and first aid.

The one-day clinic was held at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park and D.T. Fleming Beach Park on Maui’s west side.

The head clinician was Archie Kalepa, former head of ocean safety, Zach Edlao, a Maui County lifeguard captain, and Chris Pagdilao, the head athletic trainer at Maui High School.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Coaches from the following MIL schools took part:

Baldwin (Jason Correll, Ed Hayden, Maile Kaaihue Jeff Smith).

Hāna (Russell Stoner, Yu Vasquez).

Kamehemeha (Chris Calvert, Megan Antunez, Dino Miranda, Ashley Tanaka).

Kīhei Charter (Jono Craig, Ken Goring, Chris Haas, Katrina Haas, Tom Reyes).

King Kekaulike (Tom Rouse, Scott Schellhammer), Kūlanihākoʻi (Ryan Jung).

Lahainaluna (Andy Claydon, Kris Schur, Luana Teixeira).

Maui Christian (Nathan Barnes, Jason Sloan).

Maui High School (Eric Balinbin, Jeff Balinbin, Gregg Okamoto, Charme Taksony).

Maui Preparatory Academy (Benny Martin, Eric Poulsen).

Seabury Hall (Christer Cole, Dylan McCall, Greg Smith, Steve Thobe).