County’s HandsOn Maui to offer free workshop Thursday on managing challenging volunteer dynamics

HandsOn Maui Volunteer Center. Courtesy image

HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, is holding a free, online workshop that is designed to empower nonprofit leaders with tools to address complex volunteer interactions.

Titled, “Navigating Challenging Volunteer Dynamics with Confidence and Grace,” the workshop will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Sign up at https://www.tinyurl.com/mwk4yjtv

The workshop will be led by Betsy McFarland, principal at Adisa and a nationally recognized expert in volunteer engagement. McFarland launched and led the National Volunteer Center at The Humane Society of the United States. With more than 18 years of experience, she has helped worldwide organizations integrate volunteer strategies into their broader goals.

Participants will explore:

Proactive strategies for mitigating conflicts and maintaining harmony;

Techniques for recognizing and addressing issues before they escalate;

Practical exercises and case studies for leading courageous conversations;

Insights into creating an atmosphere that supports open communication and respect.

The interactive session includes small breakout discussions and full-group sharing, ensuring participants leave with actionable insights tailored to their organizations’ needs. It is open to anyone involved in leading volunteers, whether they are new to their role or seasoned professionals.

“This workshop offers invaluable insights for navigating the complexities of volunteer leadership,” said Wendy Stebbins, County Volunteer Center coordinator. “It’s a unique opportunity for nonprofit leaders in Maui County to strengthen their skills, create thriving teams and ultimately amplify their impact in the community.”

HandsOn Maui is the County of Maui Volunteer Center. Visit https://handsonmaui.com to discover volunteer opportunities and resources for nonprofit leaders.