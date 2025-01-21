Man arrested after allegedly evading security in restricted Lahaina wildfire disaster area

A 39-year-old Lahaina man was arrested for allegedly violating the rules and orders outlined in Mayor Richard Bissen’s 13th Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires, issued on Dec. 5, 2024.

Police say that at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, the man was located within the restricted Lahaina wildfire disaster area near the Front Street and Papalaua Street intersection after he allegedly evaded a security checkpoint approximately 30 minutes earlier.

According to police, the man was unable to provide a valid reason for being in the restricted area. Police say he became agitated and was further observed to have an open container within his golf cart.

The man was arrested for the offenses of: Open Liquor Container in Motor Vehicle and Rules and Order. He was transported to the Lahaina Police Station for processing without incident, where he posted $400 bail.

The Maui Police Department, in collaboration with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, reminds the public of the importance of adhering to rules established to ensure safety and order within restricted areas of Lahaina. “These measures are vital for protecting our community and supporting ongoing recovery efforts,” police said.