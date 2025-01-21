Maui Prep receives $48,000 in Rotary D5000 Foundation funds for school lunch program

In a continued effort to support the community after the Maui wildfires of 2023, the Rotary D5000 Fire Relief Fund has donated $48,160 to the Maui Preparatory Academy school lunch program for the fire-affected students and faculty.

Currently, 78 fire-affected students remain at Maui Prep. A large majority are receiving some form of financial aid and were previously attending public school and receiving free or very inexpensive school lunch. As these families prepare for re-enrollment many are faced with the decision of continuing at Maui Preparatory Academy or having to change schools yet again due to additional school expenses.

Head of School, Dr. Miguel Solis said, “We hope this funding alleviates some of the financial burdens our families are facing and gives them the flexibility to decide whether to return to Maui Prep. Our ultimate hope is for every student to come back, and we are working diligently to make that possible.

The donation from the Rotary D5000 Maui Wildfires Relief Fund will ensure that each fire affected child receives lunch, five days a week or as needed for the rest of the current school year and the first semester of the upcoming school year.

