New bills provide Hawaiian language and culture-based learning to county employees

‘Ōlelo no ka Lāhui demonstration in support of Hawaiian language. Maui Now 2018 file photo.

The Maui County Council gave final approval Friday to legislation providing Hawaiian language and culture-based learning for county employees in partnership with University of Hawaiʻi – Maui College. The bills also implement requirements to include ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi in official documents pursuant to Charter Section 13-17.

Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez announced that said Bill 117, CD1 (2022) authorizes the mayor to contract with UHMC to provide Hawaiian studies workshops for Maui County employees to cultivate a stronger understanding of culture and history through a kanaka ‘ōiwi lens.

She said the bill begins to implement the charter amendment passed by voters in November 2022 requiring meeting agendas and other official documents to be in both official languages of Hawai‘i.

“As councilmembers, our kuleana is to advance legislation that carries out the priorities of our community,” said Rawlins-Fernandez, who chaired the Efficiency Solutions and Circular Systems Committee, which recommended the bills’ passage. “The Hawaiian culture and language are foundational in our identity as a county and we must do everything in our power to ensure it’s given the proper respect and resourcing.”

