Nonprofit distributes $60K in gift cards to fire survivors for the holidays

A $100 Foodland Gift card was presented by Sue Ellen William, Community Care Navigator for Roots Reborn to client Jena Wichep.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Rotary District 5000 Foundation Maui Fires Relief program distributed $60,000 in Foodland and Walmart gift cards to Maui fire survivors.

Through initiatives called “Thanksgiving Spirit” and “Support for Santa’s Helpers,” more than 500 families received $50 and $100 gift cards. These events were coordinated by 10 organizations, including Maui United Way, Lahaina Health Center, Citizens Church and others.

Jeeyun Lee, Director of Impact from Maui United Way said that many families, having moved repeatedly due to the fires, were deeply moved and appreciative of the support these cards provided.

Rotary in Hawai’i has an estimated 1,500 dedicated members across 52 clubs spread throughout the islands of O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i and Hawai’i Island. Rotary D5000 is part of a global network of 1.4 million Rotarians, including neighbors, friends and community leaders committed to fostering positive, enduring change both locally and internationally.

Maui is home to nine Rotary Clubs. For more information on Rotary’s work on Maui, contact Maui Island Resource Chair, Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.