UH next-gen AI work collaboration tool used by ‘Red One’ producers

AI collaboration software developed by UH Mānoa was recently used by the production team of “Red One,” starring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson, at the university’s Cyber-CANOE 3D immersive facility. PC: UH News

A new collaboration tool developed by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, already adopted by Hollywood filmmakers, is raising expectations to revolutionize teamwork across industries.

SAGE3 was released Monday, Jan. 6, and will be officially unveiled during a virtual event, Jan. 21–23. The free open-source software enables teams to collaborate seamlessly across devices while integrating artificial intelligence capabilities.

“Think of it as a virtual workspace where teams in collaboration with AI, can effortlessly share and make sense of large amounts of information, develop innovative ideas and reach well-informed decisions quickly and confidently,” said project lead and UH Mānoa Department of Information and Computer Sciences Professor Jason Leigh.

The platform supports everything from classroom instruction to boardroom meetings, to data science workflows, allowing users to create custom dashboards without coding. It was developed through a partnership among UH Mānoa, the University of Illinois Chicago and Virginia Tech.

Possible use cases include:

Education: teaching interactive classes, creating collaborative study spaces and building visual lesson plans with mixed media content

Research: data science teams working on complex visualizations, researchers analyzing multiple datasets simultaneously, scientific collaborations across different institutions and climate data analysis and visualization

Business: strategic planning sessions with multiple stakeholders, project management meetings and creating interactive dashboards for real-time data monitoring

SAGE3 unveiling

SAGE3 will be introduced at one-hour virtual launch events scheduled between Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Thursday, Jan. 23.

Researchers will demonstrate its capabilities and provide guidance for users interested in implementing the software.

Those wanting to test the platform before the event can download the software on the SAGE3 website. Register for a launch event here.

Featured on the big screen

The software’s versatility has even caught Hollywood’s attention. The production team of “Red One,” starring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson, utilized SAGE3’s visualization capabilities to design graphics for scenes filmed at UH Mānoa’s CyberCANOE facility.

Evolution of SAGE

Building on more than two decades of National Science Foundation-funded research, SAGE3 represents a significant evolution from its predecessors. The original SAGE software, released in 2004, focused on high-resolution display walls for scientific collaboration. SAGE2 expanded accessibility through web technologies, reaching more than 5,000 users across 800 institutions globally by 2018.

For more information and to access SAGE3, visit this website.