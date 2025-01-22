Hale Mahaolu plans to redevelop Lahaina Surf and Front Street Apartments

Hale Mahaolu, a nonprofit affordable housing provider, has announced plans to redevelop its Lahaina Surf property, and the Front Street Apartments, which is owned by the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation. The redevelopment projects are expected to provide 304 units of family housing for Maui residents.

Hale Mahaolu invites the community to learn more about the redevelopment projects at an informational open house. The event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria.

The open house will provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about each project’s scope and timeline. Representatives from Hale Mahaolu will be available to answer questions and gather feedback from attendees.

The redevelopment efforts aim to restore and expand affordable housing opportunities on Maui in the wake of the Lahaina fires. The Front Street Apartments, originally 142 units of family housing, are planned to be redeveloped into 192 family units. Lahaina Surf will be rebuilt to provide 112 units of family housing, equal its previous capacity while incorporating modern designs and amenities. Hale Mahaolu is collaborating with Design Partners Inc. and Munekiyo and Hiraga to complete both projects.

“Redeveloping Front Street Apartments and Lahaina Surf is a critical step toward addressing the affordable housing shortage and supporting families who were affected by the fires,” said Anders Lyons, executive director of Hale Mahaolu. “We encourage all members of the community to attend this meeting and share their thoughts.”

For more information about the meeting, contact Hale Mahaolu at 808-872-4100.