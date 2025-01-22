Lahaina Energy Partnership invites community to second co-design workshop

Following the success of its first co-design workshop, the Lahaina Energy Partnership (LEP) will host a second public workshop event that builds directly on the community’s input from the first session. The workshop will further refine the community energy priorities identified earlier and explore actionable solutions tailored to the unique needs and values of Lahaina.

The LEP remains a community-driven initiative led by three local organizations: Lahaina Strong, Hā Sustainability, and Shake Energy Collaborative. This partnership is a collaborative initiative funded by the US Department of Energy and supported by DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

“The first workshop was a powerful reminder of our community’s strength, dedication, and vision,” said Paele Kiakona, Public Affairs Director of Lahaina Strong. “This second session is about taking those initial ideas and turning them into actionable pathways for a resilient energy future that honors Lahaina’s heritage.”

Paele Kiakona of Lahaina Strong. PC: Wendy Osher (5.2.24)

During the first co-design workshop, community members highlighted key priorities, including clean and sustainable energy development, enhanced grid reliability and resilience, and cultural preservation. The second co-design event will delve deeper into these themes and explore innovative energy solutions that align with the community’s vision. Specifically, participants will explore community priorities around solar energy and hydropower and gather input on grid hardening measures, including the strategic undergrounding of power lines.

“We’re building on a strong foundation of community input,” said Hannah Shipman-Peila, cofounder of Hā Sustainability. “This next workshop will focus on refining those priorities to inform NREL’s technical assistance and lay the groundwork for a community-driven energy implementation plan.”

NREL will continue to provide technical expertise to incorporate community feedback into an assessment of energy options. “The insights gathered from the first session were very informative,” said Robin Burton, Senior Project Leader at NREL. “We look forward to providing technical assistance that builds upon community feedback to help the community and other interested parties evaluate possible energy futures as part of rebuilding Lahaina.”

An area of scorched land along Lahainaluna Road near Lahaina Intermediate School is shown on Aug. 13, 2023, five days after a wildfire started near Lahainaluna Road and ripped through the town.

The Lahaina Energy Partnership invites all community members to attend the second Co-Design Workshop on Jan. 28, 2025, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the Lahainaluna Cafeteria. Dinner and keiki activities will be provided. This interactive session offers participants the opportunity to dive deeper into community priorities, provide input on energy technologies such as solar and hydropower, and discuss grid hardening and undergrounding options to help guide the next steps in Lahaina’s community energy planning. Building on the first workshop, this event ensures that the community’s voice remains at the heart of the energy planning process and that priorities continue to evolve based on community input.

Lahaina community members are encouraged to register for the Jan. 28 workshop; complete this form to ask questions or comments about the LEP and to sign up for updates; and learn more about the partnership and access educational resources on NREL’s Lahaina Energy Partnership project page.For more information or to stay updated on the LEP, please contact lahainaenergypartnership@gmail.com.