Update: Search terminated after initial report of possible downed helicopter in East Maui

Wailua, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Update: 11:29 a.m., Jan. 22, 2025

Emergency crews terminated response to this report just before 11:30 a.m. There was a report of a helicopter doing spraying in the area that could have potentially been mistaken as smoke by an observer, according to unconfirmed reports. We have information indicating that all craft are accounted for. Officials with the Maui Fire Department say nothing was found and the search was suspended. There are currently no aircraft reported missing or unaccounted for at this time.

Previous post:

A search is underway following reports of a possible helicopter going down in the mountainous terrain near the Wailua lookout. The search is reportedly focused on the mauka side of the Hāna Highway. Maui Now is working to obtain confirmation and further details.

Crews from the Maui Fire Department, Air assets and ground crews are reportedly responding, according to initial reports around 10:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.