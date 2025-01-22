The Nature Conservancy Hawai‘i and Palmyra welcomes three new board members

John Sabas, Jan Elliott and Dan Dunn. PC: courtesy.

The Nature Conservancy Hawai‘i and Palmyra announced the addition of three esteemed individuals to its Board of Trustees—John Sabas, Jan Elliott and Dan Dunn.

John Sabas was born and raised on Molokaʻi and is currently the Director for Public and Governmental Affairs at Carlsmith Ball LLP. Previously, he served as General Manager for Community Affairs at Molokaʻi Ranch and has held various appointed positions with the State of Hawai‘i, City and County of Honolulu, Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the US Senate. He said he is honored to be part of a team that places caring for the land and its people a priority.

Jan Elliott is a dedicated environmental advocate who manages several hundred acres of environmentally, culturally, and agriculturally significant land in the Hāna Maui area, where she has spent much of her life. Elliot has been a Trustee of the National Tropical Botanical Garden for over 25 years and is a founding member of Nā Mamo o Mūʻolea and the Hāna Limu Festival, now in its 15th year.

Dan Dunn, a retired investor and high school economics teacher, is passionate about protecting coral reefs, both for practical reasons and for their inherent wonder and diversity of life. Dunn serves on several nonprofit boards and lives in Northern California and Sun Valley, Idaho with his wife and children.

“We are delighted to welcome Jan, Dan, and John to our Board of Trustees,” said Ulalia Woodside Lee, Executive Director for The Nature Conservancy Hawai‘i and Palmyra. “Their diverse backgrounds and unwavering dedication to conservation will be invaluable as we continue to work with partners and communities to protect Hawaiʻi’s lands and waters.”

“We are excited to have John, Dan and Jan join our board. They bring a wealth of manaʻo and enthusiasm to our work in Hawaiʻi and Palmyra,” said Anne Carter, Board Chair.