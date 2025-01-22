UHMC Pā‘ina Market open this week for dining

UH Maui College Pāʻina Market. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

All Pā‘ina Market outlets at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College are open this week from Tuesday through Thursday.

The student-operated outlets ask visitors to bring their own bags to help with carryout.

World Plate is serving a French-inspired menu with main dishes that may include Salmon Coulibiac, Coq Au Vin (Chicken Braised in Red Wine), White Bean & Sausage Cassoulet and Beef Bourguignon, as well as side dishes such as Green Beans Amandine, Herbed Rice Pilaf and Peas a La Francaise.

Salmon Coulibiac. PC: UHMC

Paniolo Grill is serving a Cheeseburger Deluxe with fries, Blackened Catch of the Day Sandwich with fries, a Fresh Hummus Platter with assorted vegetables and pita chips.

Grab & Go options include salads, fresh fruit cups, yogurt, sandwiches, musubi and a selection of hot foods and baked goods.

Pā‘ina Market’s regular days/hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Note: This schedule is subject to change without notice. The Market is closed on UH holidays. World Plate and Paniolo Grill may sell out and/or have to make menu substitutions.