Volunteers needed for upcoming Lahaina Clean-Up Kōkua events

The next Lahaina Clean-Up Kōkua events will held on Jan. 25, Feb. 15 and March 8, 2025. Photo Credit: All Hands And Hearts

The Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group and All Hands And Hearts are calling on the community to join the upcoming “Lahaina Clean-Up Kōkua” events to support residents impacted by the August 2023 wildfire. Volunteers will help clear fire-damaged properties and prepare them for rebuilding.

The next Clean-Up Kōkua days are scheduled for Jan. 25, Feb. 15 and March 8, 2025. Volunteers can sign up for morning (8 – 11 a.m.) or afternoon (noon – 3 p.m.) shifts. Each shift accommodates 50 volunteers. Participants can also register for multiple shifts.

Volunteers will meet before their shift at the Ace Hardware parking lot in Lahaina Gateway (325 Keawe St., Lahaina), and will receive safety briefings and job instructions before starting. Participants should wear closed-toed shoes (steel-toed boots recommended), long pants, and bring sun protection. All safety equipment (gloves, hard hats, safety glasses) will be provided onsite, though participants are welcome to bring their own. Bring a refillable water bottle; drinking water will be available.

To sign up to volunteer, visit https://pointapp.org/orgs/1595. Click on “Lahaina Clean-up Kokua” events.

This community-driven initiative provides essential assistance to homeowners, free of charge. Tasks include clearing masonry walls, tree stumps, fencing and vegetation—vital steps to help residents move closer to rebuilding their homes and lives.

“We encourage everyone to come together and make a lasting impact by helping Lahaina families take the next step in their recovery,” said Annie Alvelais, program director for All Hands And Hearts. “Your participation brings hope and makes a tangible difference for those working toward a brighter future.”