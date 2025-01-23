Eruption at Kīlauea enters fifth episode

Kīlauea summit eruption (Episode 5) on Jan. 23, 2025. PC: USGS

The eruption of Kīlauea within the Kaluapele summit caldera resumed just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. This marks the beginning of the fifth episode of the current eruption that began on Dec. 23, 2024, following the most recent pause that began on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

“Episode 5 started with small spatter fountains at approximately 2:57 p.m. and lava flows beginning at 2:59 p.m. Current activity includes small dome fountains 16-33 feet (5-10 meters) high feeding a short lava flow from the north vent. Weak, intermittent spatter was observed earlier in the day but sustained effusive activity did not begin until just before 3 p.m. There are no signs of activity at the south vent,” according to an HVO update.

Close up view of the south vent from the southwest rim of Kaluapele, the summit caldera of Kīlauea, on the morning of Jan. 17, 2025. The cone was almost 100 feet high and the lava fountain was just as high to slightly high at times. The outlet at the front of the cone is feeding some of the lava flows in the western part of Halemaʻumaʻu. USGS photo by D. Downs.

Seismic tremor increased at 3 p.m. at the same time that effusion began, according to scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The tiltmeter at Uēkahuna continues to record inflation beneath Halemaʻumaʻu at last report, but is expected to transition to deflation as the eruption continues.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each episode of lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, has continued for 14 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days.

Kīlauea summit livestream. VC: USGS

For discussion of Kīlauea hazards, see: https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/hawaiian-volcano-observatory/hazards.