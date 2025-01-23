Google software architect to talk-story at Maui TechOhana

Stefan Kuhne, Maui-based software architect with Google, Inc.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners are invited to attend the Feb. 13 Maui TechOhana with guest speaker, Stefan Kuhne, a Google software architect based on Maui. Presented by Maui Economic Development Board, Inc., and supported by the County of Maui, the meeting will be held in-person in Kīhei and also offer livestream viewing.

Working in the computer industry since 1986, Kuhne will talk-story on his long career in tech including the last 18 years at Google. He has given keynote presentations on events with more than 10,000 viewers, presented at big events like Google I/O, and has pioneered, invented and created many worldwide firsts – including creating for fun his own company as entrepreneur selling over 200,000 self-written computer games. He is also the holder of about 20 patents, many of them worldwide.

In addition to having nearly 40 years of “rich” experience, Kuhne says that his ability to identify good opportunities and make the best out of them has served him well. He will be sharing how attendees can do the same to create their own success.

“My passion was always creativity “around” computers universally but especially computer graphics,” said Kuhne. He elaborated, “Creating furniture, models, photos, as of late 3D printing and much more.”

During COVID restrictions, Stefan was bored at home and created from scratch a coffee table containing an automated train set which can be controlled by 4 players using their phones, tablets or computers.

Serving as a popular mentor to others working at Google, mentees value Kuhne’s experience and have a habit of coming back with more questions, even years after the official sessions have ended. Kuhne looks forward to sharing his experience with the TechOhana audience.

Maui TechOhana provide an informal networking opportunity open to anyone interested in Maui County’s technology industry with guest speakers presenting on a relevant topic in business or technology. Learn more and register to secure a seat at www.mauitechohana.com