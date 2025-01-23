Healthcare Career Fair tomorrow in Maui Memorial lobby

Maui Health Recruitment Specialists assist career fair attendees in September 2024. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health will host its first Maui Healthcare Career Fair of 2025 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the main lobby of Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. Recruiters will be available to discuss job opportunities.

The quarterly event gives attendees the opportunity to explore both clinical and non-clinical career opportunities at Maui’s only comprehensive acute care hospital, as well as long-term care facilities and outpatient clinics on Maui and Lānaʻi.

Event attendees will have access to personalized career guidance and support through the application process. This individualized approach ensures that recruiters can take the time to learn more about each applicant and match them with job openings based on their skills, experience, passions and potential growth opportunities. Qualified pre-screened applicants are provided a same-day interview with hiring managers and department leaders, and in some cases, on-the-spot job offers.

Now in its third year, Maui Health’s recruitment team has successfully removed some of the administrative roadblocks that cause delays in traditional hiring practices, which has led to same-day job offers for dozens of pre-screened applicants.

To qualify for a same-day interview at the upcoming career fair, interested individuals should apply online before Jan. 24, then email MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org to request an interview time slot. For individuals who need help with the online application process, Maui Health’s Human Resources Office is open for walk-in application assistance every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The office is located above the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department in HR Cottage #22.

All job seekers are encouraged to stop by and learn more about the wide variety of positions available, from entry-level to executive. Computers will be available for those who need assistance with the application process, and Maui Health Human Resources staff will be available to answer questions. Complimentary valet parking is available at the main hospital entrance. To explore career opportunities and apply online, visit www.mauihealth.org/apply.

Highlights of the Maui Healthcare Career Fair include:

Open positions across Maui County: Discover job openings at all six Maui Health locations, including hospitals and clinics in Wailuku, Kula, and on Lāna‘i.

Discover job openings at all six Maui Health locations, including hospitals and clinics in Wailuku, Kula, and on Lāna‘i. Non-clinical opportunities: Learn about roles in medical records, administration, finance, housekeeping, food and nutrition services, and facilities management.

Learn about roles in medical records, administration, finance, housekeeping, food and nutrition services, and facilities management. Immediate interviews: Apply in advance for a pre-selected, on-the-spot interview opportunity with hiring managers.

Apply in advance for a pre-selected, on-the-spot interview opportunity with hiring managers. Meet healthcare leaders: Connect directly with department directors and managers to gain insights into career paths within Maui Health.

Connect directly with department directors and managers to gain insights into career paths within Maui Health. Leadership and growth pathways: Explore development opportunities to foster a rewarding career in healthcare.

Explore development opportunities to foster a rewarding career in healthcare. Free valet parking and prize drawings: Enter to win a Maui Health swag bag.

For more information about the Maui Healthcare Career Fair, visit www.mauihealth.org/careerfair or contact Maui Health Human Resources at (808) 242-2251 or MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org.