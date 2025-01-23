Kaiser Permanente expands Junior Volunteer Program to Maui Lani and Wailuku clinics

Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Clinic. PC: Wendy Osher

After successfully completing its inaugural Junior Volunteer and High School Summer Youth Employment Programs, Kaiser Permanente will be accepting applications for future volunteer opportunities. The program will also expand to include its Maui Lani and Wailuku clinics

The Junior Volunteer Program is designed to introduce local high school students to rewarding careers in the health care field. These programs provide students with hands-on experience, mentorship and opportunities to explore diverse career pathways.

The Junior Volunteer Program exposes students to a variety of health care roles, including nursing, diagnostic imaging, information technology, medicine, digital marketing and media, and clinic administration. Students typically commit to volunteering three to four hours each week (total commitment is 60 hours) assisting with tasks such as sharing refreshments with new mothers, working alongside the pet therapy team, and observing clinicians and providers.

“Hawaiʻi has a shortfall of around 4,000 health care workers, which affects all our residents, especially those in rural areas and those who may not be receiving adequate care,” said Mabel Olivera, operations manager at Kaiser Permanente. “This volunteer program is one solution of many helping to prepare the next generation of homegrown health care professionals.”

Following the volunteer program, select students will be invited to participate in the High School Summer Youth Employment Program, a six- to eight-week paid internship offering deeper involvement in health care. Interns will gain exposure to nonclinical and allied health professions, health care operations and leadership training. They will also have the opportunity to work on community awareness projects, where they will research health care disparities and propose solutions to improve care and access in their communities.

“Working at Kaiser has given me hands-on experience interacting with patients, exposed me to diverse perspectives, which I’m very grateful for, and taught me things I wouldn’t have learned outside of volunteering,” said Tracy Do-Huynh, a recent Roosevelt High School graduate now attending University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, who participated in both programs.

Learn more about Kaiser Permanente’s Volunteer and High School Summer Youth Employment Programs by visiting Volunteer Opportunities in Hawaiʻi or viewing this video. Applications are due on or before March 15, 2025.