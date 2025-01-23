Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 14-18 12-16 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph in the

afternoon and evening, becoming light

and variable. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 03:48 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:48 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A combination of north northwest and north swells will produce large disorganized surf along north facing shores. The swells are expected to gradually decline Friday through the weekend. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north facing exposures through 6 pm HST Friday. A series of moderate northwest and north swells are possible early next week.

Aside from areas exposed to wrap from north swells, east shore surf will remain well below normal through the middle of next week.

South shore surf will remain at background very small levels through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.