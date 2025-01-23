Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2025

January 23, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
14-18
12-16 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5





South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon and evening, becoming light

                            and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 03:48 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 12:48 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:50 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A combination of north northwest and north swells will produce large disorganized surf along north facing shores. The swells are expected to gradually decline Friday through the weekend. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north facing exposures through 6 pm HST Friday. A series of moderate northwest and north swells are possible early next week. 


Aside from areas exposed to wrap from north swells, east shore surf will remain well below normal through the middle of next week. 


South shore surf will remain at background very small levels through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
