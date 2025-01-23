Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|15-20
|14-18
|12-16
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph in the
afternoon and evening, becoming light
and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A combination of north northwest and north swells will produce large disorganized surf along north facing shores. The swells are expected to gradually decline Friday through the weekend. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north facing exposures through 6 pm HST Friday. A series of moderate northwest and north swells are possible early next week.
Aside from areas exposed to wrap from north swells, east shore surf will remain well below normal through the middle of next week.
South shore surf will remain at background very small levels through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
