UH Community Colleges lower summer school tuition

The University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges are making education more accessible with reduced tuition rates for summer courses.

Tuition will match fall and spring semesters at just $131 per credit for Hawai‘i residents, which will allow students to save money, graduate faster and explore new interests while staying on track academically.

“With reduced tuition rates, students have the perfect opportunity to get ahead, balance their regular semester workloads or even try something new—at a fraction of the cost,” said Della Teraoka, interim vice president of UH Community Colleges.

The UH Community Colleges’ summer course schedule will be available in March, with registration opening in April.

Students are encouraged to plan ahead and register early, as classes fill up quickly.

For more information about summer courses, registration, financial aid and support services, students are encouraged to contact their UHCC campus or visit uhcc.hawaii.edu.