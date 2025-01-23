UHMC launches new emergency alert system, UH RAVE Alert

The UH RAVE Alert has launched across UH campuses. PC: UHMC

The University of Hawaiʻi has partnered with Rave Mobile Safety to launch a new emergency alert system, UH RAVE Alert, which will send notifications via email and text. All UH community members will automatically receive emergency alerts at their “@hawaii.edu” email address.

UH Maui College members were notified on Jan. 6, 2025, via email that they had been enrolled in the system. The university encourages members to log into RAVE and add their mobile phone number to receive emergency text alerts. Note that some cellular providers may charge per-text fees depending on the plan.

Students, faculty, and staff who previously registered for UH Alert text messages through the old system must re-register their mobile phone numbers with RAVE to continue receiving emergency texts. Those who registered their phone number before the Jan. 6 message must register again.

Phone numbers must be registered after members received the message from RAVE that was sent Jan. 6, 2025.

Only active UH students and employees will receive text messages.

Step by step instructions on how to register are here.

Email communications will come from the following email addresses:

To verify the validity of these messages, contact the ITS Help Desk at help@hawaii.edu or 808-956-8883 or for neighbor island residents, toll free 800-558-2669.