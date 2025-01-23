Working group proposed to study squatting on private property

Honolulu state capitol entrance. State lawmakers are considering a bill to set up a working group to study the issue of illegal occupancy of private property. File photo by Wendy Osher.

State lawmakers want a working group to study the problem of people unlawfully occupying private property without the owner’s consent.

House Bill 225 would establish a working group within the Department of the Attorney General to study the issue of squatting in Hawaiʻi and provide recommendations. The measure requires the group to draft a report on its findings to the Legislature.

The bill says the most prevalent instances of squatting in Hawaiʻi are when a property owner cannot be contacted to make a trespass complaint, leaving the property vacant or abandoned and accessible to squatters. Without a trespass complaint, police can’t remove squatters when neighbors complain about public nuisances.

“This leaves the community without an effective legal remedy and hinders the enforcement of trespass laws,” the bill says.

According to the bill, squatting can present complex legal issues. For example, a property owner might claim property occupants are trespassing as squatters, but they say they’re former or present tenants with legal rights under the residential landlord-tenant code.

“The Legislature recognizes that the eviction process can be costly and time‑consuming for both parties and, therefore, believes the issue should be studied to identify a more efficient process for addressing squatting in Hawaiʻi.”

Members of the working group would serve voluntarily and end their work by June 30, 2027.

One reported case of squatters on Maui was reported in January 2012. Kehalani Holding Co. sought to remove from 100 to 200 people living in makeshift camps along Wailuku River near the Millyard, beginning in 2006. The property was owned by Oʻahu developer Stanford Carr.

Carr was facing fines from Maui County for allowing the illegal shantytown on his property.

Eventually, the people were removed from the property.

Maui County Rep. Tyson Miyake of Wailuku is among a dozen introducers of House Bill 225. Others are Oʻahu Reps. Adrian Tam, Darius Kila, Lisa Marten, Scot Matayoshi, Ikaika Olds, Gregg Takayama, Jenna Takenouchi, Daniel Holt and Jackson Sayama; and David Tarnas and Chris Todd of Hawaiʻi Island.

The bill passed first reading and was referred to the House Committee on Human Services & Homelessness, chaired by Marten and vice chaired by Olds. It was also referred to the House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs, chaired by Tarnas and vice chaired by Maui County Rep. Mahina Poepoe of Molokaʻi. And, it was referred to the House Finance Committee, chaired by Upcountry Rep. Kyle Yamashita and vice chaired by Takenouchi.

No hearings had been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.