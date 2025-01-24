Chief Justice delivers 2025 State of the Judiciary Address

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald delivers the 2025 State of the Judiciary address in the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol, Jan. 23, 2025.

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald delivered his eighth and final State of the Judiciary Address on Thursday, at a joint session of the State Senate and House.

He shared some of the significant achievements the state judiciary – with the support of the Legislature and the Judiciary’s many community partners – has made in the administration of justice.

These include ranking sixth nationally in the Justice Index rating for access to justice, the construction of the Keahuolū Courthouse in Kona, and launching new programs including a Veterans Court, Community Outreach Court, and Environmental Court.

View the State of the Judiciary Address in its entirety here. VC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

“As I prepare to pass the torch to the next generation of judiciary leaders, I am pleased to report that the Judiciary is strong, resilient and thriving,” Recktenwald said. Recktenwald will be retiring later this year when he reaches the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges and justices.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the Women’s Court program, which uses a team approach to help women in the criminal justice system find a positive path forward in their lives, as well as a partnership with the Department of Education and the Attorney General’s office to reduce chronic absenteeism in schools.

In addition, he highlighted the Judiciary’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Maui fires of Aug. 8, 2023.

In closing, Chief Justice Recktenwald expressed his gratitude to the many individuals and organizations who have supported important initiatives to enhance the administration of justice for the people of Hawaiʻi.