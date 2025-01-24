Kula man charged with negligent homicide in 2023 fatal bicycle collision on Pūlehu Road

Volker Weiss, known by many as “VW,” was killed when the bicycle he was riding July 27, 2023 on Pūlehu Road was struck by a pick-up truck driven by Jeffrey Rayner Short of Kula. Short has been charged with first-degree negligent homicide. Courtesy photo

A 63-year-old Kula man has been arrested and charged with first-degree negligent homicide while operating a vehicle in a negligent manner in connection with a fatal traffic collision that took the life of bicyclist Volker Weiss, 59, of Kīhei, a beloved partner, father and friend, 17 months ago.

Initial police reports indicated that speed might be a factor in the collision at approximately 11:25 a.m. July 27 on Pūlehu Road, about 2 miles east of Hansen Road.

Government reports show that Jeffrey Rayner Short of Kula was the driver of a 2021 grey Jeep Gladiator pick-up truck that was traveling east on Pūlehu Road. Maui police reported that the driver, later identified as Short, was passing and overtaking multiple vehicles when he collided into the bicyclist who was traveling west in the westbound lane of travel.

Records show Short was intentionally overtaking/passing at the time of the collision. A “human factor” listed is “misjudgment.” His manner of driving was determined to be “aggressive and reckless” while improperly passing on the wrong side of the road.

Weiss was wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Government records show Short was not impaired at the time of the collision. He took blood and urine tests.

Short was arrested at his residence Wednesday morning on an information charge, Maui Police Department spokeswoman Alana Pico said. Short posted $10,000 bail the same day.

Short’s arraignment and plea are scheduled for Tuesday in 2nd Circuit Court.

On Thursday afternoon, Maui Now contacted Short’s defense attorney, William Sloper, by phone, but he had no comment on the case.

In Hawaiʻi, first-degree negligent homicide is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000. This charge usually involves causing the death of another person while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or causing the death of a “vulnerable user” while driving in a negligent manner, as alleged in Weiss’ death.

A memorial was set up on Pūlehu Road near the spot where Volker Weiss was fatally struck by a vehicle. “Cycling was his great love,” said stepdaughter Marina Starleaf Riker. Courtesy photo

Weiss’ stepdaughter Marina Starleaf Riker said her father had “a child-like sense of wonder about almost everything around him, and especially the little things — bread, coffee, hot sauce, stickers, you name it.”

“His smile was infectious, and after he died, we heard from so many people who told us that he had become like a brother or their closest best friend,” she said. “He chased so many big dreams, and he had this special gift of making everyone around him feel like their big dreams were possible, too.”

Weiss, known to many as “VW,” was born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. He worked all around the world in the food and beverage industry before coming to Maui. “Eventually he got into real estate, but cycling was his great love,” Riker said.

“He will always be remembered for his vibrant smile,” she said. He was “so full of love and kindness that he made everyone close to him feel as if he were their dad, brother, son or best friend.”

Court records show Short pleaded no contest in March 2011 to consumption or possession of intoxicating liquor while operating a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without due care, both from an arrest on Oct. 15, 2010. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay other fees and take driver education.

As an aside, Maui Now requested a mug shot of Jeffrey Short, but Pico said none would be provided because a 9th Circuit Court ruling in Houston v. Maricopa. Previously, MPD provided arrested person’s mug shots to the news media as a matter of routine public information.

In the 9th Circuit case, the court ruled that the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office practice of posting mug shots online is unconstitutional. The case stemmed from an Arizona man, Brian Houston, who was arrested for assault in 2022. His mug shot was posted online for three days, as was routine practice. But charges against him were dropped, and he never went to trial.