Office trailer at recycling business destroyed in fire on Amala Place in Kahului

Amala Place fire. (1.23.25) PC: Maui Fire Department.

A morning fire at an office trailer on Amala Place in Kahului caused $150,000 in damage Thursday. The incident was reported at 5:08 a.m. at a commercial recycling business.

Crews arrived to find the 600-square-foot office trailer at the facility fully involved. Firefighters extended lines to control the fire and protect neighboring exposures, according to department reports.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 5:26 a.m, and extinguished the fire at 6:55 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Rescue 10, Engine 1, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

