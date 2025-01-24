UHMC Entrepreneur Bootcamp, Feb. 21

Maui Nui entrepreneurs looking to take their business to the next level are invited to a one-day Entrepreneur Bootcamp, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

This no-cost event is presented by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Pāʻoihana Entrepreneur MBDA Program. The hands-on workshop is designed to give entrepreneurs the tools, resources and strategies to thrive in their business.

Seats are limited with both in-person and virtual options available.

Call 808-984-3403 or email mbdanhsi@hawaii.edu to learn more.