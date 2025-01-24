Volcano Watch: Recent lava fountains highlight Pele’s hair hazards

“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates.

Residents and visitors alike have been watching episodic lava fountains in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea since late December 2024.

While beautiful and safe to view, this activity has left residents of communities nearby wondering about the dusting of glittery threads on their property.

On Jan. 16-17, 2025, persistent lava fountaining at Kīlauea summit, coupled with kona wind conditions, resulted in Pele’s hair falling on nearby communities and within parts of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. This photo was taken near Kīlauea Visitor Center, where strands of the fine volcanic glass accumulated into tubular tumbleweeds reaching up to 22 inches. PC: US Geological Survey photo/K. Mulliken

Pele’s hair is the name for the strands of volcanic glass that are created when globs of liquid lava are stretched apart during an eruption.

These golden strands can be more than 3 feet long and less than 0.04 of an inch thick. They are very light weight and can be wafted up in the hot or warm eruption plume, allowing them to be carried by wind and fall in areas far from eruption sites.

Trade wind conditions would typically take these particles downwind in a southwest direction from Kīlauea summit, into the Kaʻū Desert area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

However, during episode 4, from Jan. 15-18, there were no trade winds.

The lack of wind allowed the eruption plume, and all the particles in it, to spread out to the north dropping Pele’s hair fell in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National, Volcano Golf Course, Volcano Village, Maunaloa Estates, and ʻŌhiʻa Estates.

In some areas, the hair tangled into tumbleweed-like structures up to about 2 feet long.

You might be wondering if there are steps you need to take regarding vehicles, pets and children being outside, grazing livestock or water catchment systems if you live in an area that has been affected by Pele’s hair.

Much of the general guidance about volcanic ash exposure and cleanup can be applied to Pele’s hair, though the two are not exactly the same. Ash is defined as particles smaller than 0.079 of an inch in diameter.

While Pele’s hair is usually thicker and longer, it is likely that ash-sized particles are also falling with Pele’s hair. And fragile Pele’s hair can also easily break into ash-sized pieces.

Pele’s hair doesn’t wash off of grassy areas as easily as ash and might impact grazing animals, but there are no studies of these impacts. If you are concerned, considered supplementing your animals’ feed or relocating them to an area where Pele’s hair did not fall.

Pele’s hair could be beneficial to pasture growth in the long term.

The recent eruption episode deposited less than a fraction of an inch of Pele’s hair in communities near Kīlauea’s summit.

This amount usually does not require any action, but it’s good to be aware and prepared in case more falls in the future or accumulates with time.

Take a look at any flat surfaces outside on your property to evaluate the amount of Pele’s hair that accumulated. The hood of a vehicle that was parked outside, for example.

If you do notice any material on your vehicle, it’s a good idea to rinse the particles off with water — especially from windows and door handles as it can scratch paint and metal surfaces.

Pele’s hair and volcanic ash are abrasive and can irritate eyes, skin and respiratory systems. Limiting exposure is the best way to avoid being impacted.

Consider wearing protective clothing or equipment (gloves, eye protection, face mask) if you cannot limit your exposure.

Rainfall and wind will eventually remove the Pele’s hair, or plants will bind it into the soil.

The amount of Pele’s hair that fell recently was small enough to be handled by most general filtration systems. However, if you are concerned about Pele’s hair getting in your water catchment system during future lava fountain episodes, there are steps you can take to prevent that from happening.

Disconnect the downpipe that connects your gutter system to your tank when Pele’s hair is falling. This will prevent particles from entering your tank. A rainfall or rinsing will clean much of the material off your roof and flush it out of your downpipe.

Then, reconnect your downpipe to your tank again.

Pele’s hair deposition depends on the type of eruptive activity and wind conditions.

Five fountaining episodes have taken place so far at Kīlauea summit and monitoring data show patterns suggesting this type of activity could continue.

If you live near the eruptive activity, stay aware and reach out to askHVO@usgs.gov if you have any questions or concerns.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea is erupting. Its US Geological Survey volcano alert level is at watch.

The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano that began Dec. 23, 2024, in Halemaʻumaʻu Crater ended its fifth episode at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 23 after about 13.5 hours of eruptive activity from the north vent.

Kīlauea summit has been inflating since the eruption ended. Resumption of eruptive activity is possible within days if inflation continues at the current rate.

No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Sulfur dioxide emission rates are elevated in the summit region during active eruption episodes.

Earthquake rates in the Southwest Rift Zone and upper-to-middle East Rift Zone remained comparable to the previous week. Ground deformation rates outside of the summit region remained steady.

Maunaloa is not erupting. Its volcano alert level is at normal.

No earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit the volcano observatory’s website for past “Volcano Watch” articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.