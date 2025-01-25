Applications open for Mana Up’s next business accelerator program

Mana Up is seeking applicants for its 10th Cohort, a six-month business accelerator program for Hawai‘i-based entrepreneurs. PC: Screen grab from Mana Up website

Hawai‘i-based businesses have until Feb. 19 to apply for Mana Up’s 10th cohort of emerging entrepreneurs in a program designed to infuse local product companies with resources, training, sales channels and more to increase revenue and jobs for residents.

Mana Up is a Hawai‘i-based initiative that aims to scale local product businesses globally. Since its founding in 2017, Mana Up has graduated 95 local companies from its accelerator program, hosted community workshops and other programs for over 500 companies, and launched a venture capital fund to provide growth capital to select companies.

Additionally, Mana Up operates retail locations, partners with retailers to increase spending on local products throughout Hawai‘i. It has successfully run Aloha Market pop ups in Tokyo, Los Angeles and New York City. These activities help to support the continued expansion of accelerator graduates, who cumulatively make up over $100 million in annual revenue and provide over 1,100 local jobs, according to Mana Up.

Eligibility Criteria:

Company headquarters in Hawai‘i

Consumer products in food, fashion, beauty, home or related categories

Products elevate Hawai‘i through authentic connection, sourcing or storytelling

Company has intention and ability to expand beyond Hawai’i

Full-time founder commitment

$100,000+ in annual revenue (preferred)

Applications close Feb. 19, 2025.

Program Benefits

Mana Up’s six-month accelerator program offers workshops, mentorship, sales channels and resources to help Hawai‘i-based companies scale globally. The program will kick off in late May and run through November 2025, with graduates featured at the annual Mana Up Showcase. After graduation, Mana Up continues to provide access to resources including discounted vendors, mentor introductions, partnership opportunities and invitations to alumni retreats and Aloha Market pop-ups.

Key Program Benefits

Personalized goal-setting from Mana Up’s leadership team and matching of resources to goals

Access to sales channels and partnerships with key Hawai‘i-based businesses, including Bank of Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Airlines, ALTRES and dozens more

Access to sales channels and partnerships in the continental US and Japan

Discounted business resources to support growth initiatives

Integration with community of alumni entrepreneurs

Access to a network of mentors, media, vetted vendors and more

To Apply

Submit Applications by Feb. 19 on ManaUpHawaii.com.

Optional – Attend an informational session: Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. at House of Mana Up — South Shore Market in Ward Village Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. via Zoom Register via Eventbrite: In-Person Info Session Zoom Info Session



Mana Up is an accelerator and venture fund for Hawaiʻi-based product companies growing to markets globally, with the mission to increase economic opportunity and jobs for the people of Hawaiʻi. So far, 95 local companies have participated in the six-month accelerator program. House of Mana Up is the company’s retail initiative to increase spending on local products and includes retail locations, hospitality integration and an online store. Mana Up operates a $6.3 million venture capital fund to provide growth capital to select companies.

For more information, visit ManaUpHawaii.com, and to shop House of Mana Up, visit HouseofManaUp.com.

Mana Up is supported by Kamehameha Schools, Castle & Cooke Hawai’i, Bank of Hawai’i, ALTRES, Hawaiian Airlines, Kaiser Permanente Hawai’i, Hawai’i Technology Development Corporation, Innovate Hawai’i, American Savings Bank, Ulupono Initiative, Young Brothers, UHA Health Insurance, Pineapple Tweed, Shopify, Foodland and Dole.