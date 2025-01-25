Kelea Foundation to host training on supporting disabled communities

Kelea Foundation headquarters in Kahului. Photo credit: Kelea Foundation via Instagram

The Kelea Foundation will host a community training aimed at helping organizations supporting wildfire survivors better understand and address the needs of individuals with disabilities.

The training will cover key topics including effective communication with people with disabilities, understanding different types of disabilities and strategies for improving physical accessibility. Participants will also learn how to use adaptive equipment and address common barriers faced by individuals with disabilities.

Kelea Foundation’s training is designed for organizations, community groups and individuals who are currently supporting wildfire survivors or want to enhance their disability inclusion practices. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn from experts and practice using various types of equipment in a welcoming, judgment-free environment.

“Disability intersects with all cultures and communities, serving as a shared thread that ties us together,” said Jackie Keefe, advocacy specialist. “Yet, many individuals and organizations feel unsure, nervous, or unprepared when it comes to supporting those living with disabilities.”

The event takes place Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 10 to 3 p.m. at the Kelea Foundation headquarters, 111 Hāna Highway #111, Kahului (near Bounty Music & Second Wind). To request a spot in the training, email aloha@keleafoundation.org.