Live Video: Kīlauea eruption enters sixth episode with lava flows fountains erupting from north vent

Kīlauea summit livestream. VC: USGS

The eruption of Kīlauea within Halemaʻumaʻu crater resumed at 11:28 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, when fountain-fed lava flows erupted out of the north vent. This marks the beginning of the sixth episode of the current eruption that began on Dec. 23, 2024, following the most recent pause on Jan. 23, 2025 at 4:30 a.m.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists captured this view across Kaluapele floor, showing the cones that have formed around the recently active north and south vents. USGS photo by J. Barnett.

Episode 6 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began at approximately 6 p.m. and continued to increase in intensity until 11:15 p.m., when sustained fountaining began, according to scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Episode 6 began when fountain-fed lava flows began erupting onto the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater at 11:28 p.m. Current activity includes small dome fountains 15 feet high feeding a short lava flow from the north vent, according to the HVO.

This telephoto view of the northern eruptive vent within Halema‘uma‘u crater at the summit of Kīlauea was captured through the lens of a laser rangefinder late in the afternoon on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists used the rangefinder to measure lava fountains consistently reaching 100 feet (30 meters) in height. USGS photo by M. Zoeller.

The HVO reports that light winds are blowing at less than 10 mph out of the north-northeast sending the gas plume to the south into the Kaʻū Desert.

Each episode of lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 14 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days.

All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

This panorama of Kīlauea summit eruption’s fifth episode was captured by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists around sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 22. A tripod camcorder on the crater rim in the foreground was used to record high-resolution video of lava fountains at the northern eruptive vent within Halema‘uma‘u crater. USGS photo by M. Zoeller.