Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2025

January 25, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 05:41 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:45 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:40 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:46 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along shores exposed to the mixed north and north northwesterly swells has continued to ease today and will continue this trend tonight, dipping below average from Sunday through Monday. An upward trend is expected Tuesday through the second half of the week due to a mix of short-period northerly wind waves and a medium- period north-northwest swell. Heights may near or reach advisory levels for north facing shores around the midweek time frame. 


Surf along east-facing shores not exposed to northerly swells will remain small each day due to the lack of strong trades locally and upstream. Surf along south-facing shores will remain around the seasonal average, with mainly a mix of short-period southeast and an occasional background south swell moving through. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments