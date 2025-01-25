Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 4-6 4-6 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 05:41 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:45 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:40 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:46 AM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along shores exposed to the mixed north and north northwesterly swells has continued to ease today and will continue this trend tonight, dipping below average from Sunday through Monday. An upward trend is expected Tuesday through the second half of the week due to a mix of short-period northerly wind waves and a medium- period north-northwest swell. Heights may near or reach advisory levels for north facing shores around the midweek time frame.

Surf along east-facing shores not exposed to northerly swells will remain small each day due to the lack of strong trades locally and upstream. Surf along south-facing shores will remain around the seasonal average, with mainly a mix of short-period southeast and an occasional background south swell moving through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.