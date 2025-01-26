Ace Auto Glass Inc. celebrates 50th anniversary

Ace Auto Glass Inc. on Tuesday announced its 50th anniversary of serving auto glass needs in Hawaiʻi and Guam.

The company was started by Frank and Grace Tamaye in 1975 with very little resources, a lot of hard work and dedication. Today, it is managed by their sons Stephen, with his wife Pia, and Calvin, with his wife Grace M. Tamaye.

And for the past 12 years, the Tamaye grandsons, Reece (son of Stephen) and Evan (son of Calvin), have actively participated in the company’s management.

Together they have been instrumental in growing the business to nine locations throughout Hawaiʻi and Guam, including one service center on Maui at 185 E Wākea Ave., Kahului.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2024, Ace Auto Glass Inc. was ranked No. 7 of auto glass companies nationwide, moving up from No. 30 the previous year.

In a time where a handful of entities are acquiring smaller auto glass businesses, Ace Auto Glass says it constantly innovates to stay competitive. With the new technology incorporated into the glass, staying current is a must in the industry.

Currently, Ace Auto Glass is the only Hawaiʻi and Guam member of the Auto Glass Safety Council, which sets the standards for safe glass installations. This special auto glass certification is achieved through hours of study, hands on experience and testing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the company celebrates its 50th year, Ace Auto Glass thanks all of their loyal customers and staff for their support over the many years of service. Some of its staff members are also celebrating over 20 to 30 years with the company.

As the company moves into its next stage and generation, one thing still holds true, their mission statement: “Treat customers’ glass needs as if they are their own.”