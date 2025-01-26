Free President’s Day concert by Hawai‘i Youth Symphony features Keola and Moanalani Beamer

Hawai‘i Youth Symphony’s top orchestra is set to perform a free Maui community concert on Feb. 17, 2025. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will host a free President’s Day concert featuring Hawai‘i Youth Symphony’s top orchestra, Youth Symphony I, on Monday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. in the Castle Theater. The event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required online at MauiArts.org.

Special guests include a brass quintet from the National Orchestral Institute and Hawaiian music legends Keola and Moanalani Beamer.

Under the direction of Maestro Joseph Stepec (UH Mānoa), Youth Symphony I is composed of 84 high school musicians from 18 schools statewide. This season’s concertmasters are Vance Maeshiro (ʻIolani School), Sevastyan Swan (home school) and Gwyneth Tenn (Punahou School). Recognized as one of the nation’s finest youth orchestras, Youth Symphony I has received accolades from From The Top, Midori’s Orchestral Residencies Program and the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

This year marks Hawai‘i Youth Symphony’s 60th anniversary as a nonprofit dedicated to making music education accessible to Hawaiʻi’s youth. Serving over 700 students annually, the group offers programs in general music, jazz, strings, band and symphony orchestras to interested youth, regardless of geographic or financial barriers.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank the day of the event. Patrons are requested to bring non-perishable items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

This free concert is sponsored by the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kosasa Foundation and the National Orchestral Institute.

For ticketing inquiries, contact the MACC Box Office at boxoffice@mauiarts.org. All seats are general admission; no reserved seating. Pre-registration is required, and tickets will not be available at the door.