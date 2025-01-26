Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers

and a chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:26 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:14 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:53 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The primary swells will remain out of the north throughout the week. This will feature a mix of rough, short-period wind waves from the strong northerly winds expected locally early in the week, and medium-period northerly swells. Guidance remains in good agreement for an upward trend in surf along all exposed north facing shores from Tuesday through late in the week. Surf heights could reach the advisory level for north facing shores Wednesday through Friday.

Surf along the east-facing shores not exposed to northerly swells will remain small each day due to the lack of local trades and upstream swells.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain around the seasonal average through midweek, with a mix of short-period southeast swells and occasional background south swells. Uncertainty increases late in the week, with the potential for southerly winds to evolve, which could translate to a brief period of rough, short- period surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.