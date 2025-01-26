‘Six Pillars of Brain Health’ offered by AARP Hawaiʻi for Maui residents

Courtesy Photo.

AARP Hawaiʻi has announced brain health workshops designed to help keep the mind sharp and healthy throughout the aging process.

The “Six Pillars of Brain Health,” includes exercises for the mind and body, foods that are good for the brain health and the importance of social connections. The pillars are based on recommendations for brain-healthy lifestyles from the Global Council on Brain Health.

The workshops feature Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa, chief of neurology at the John A. Burns School of Medicine. Nakagawa shares insights on brain health research and tips on how to keep the brain healthy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Online workshop dates are Jan. 28 and Feb. 12, both at 10 a.m. An in-person event will be held on Maui at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku starting 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 28 @ 10 a.m. Online Brain health, its relationship to diet, exercise and self-care. Feb. 12 @ 10 a.m. Online Brain healthy foods Feb. 22 @ 9:30 a.m. In-Person In-person “Six Pillars of Brain Health” event

The workshops are open to everyone, not just AARP members. However, all participants must pre-register for both online and in-person events by visiting aarp.org/local or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page. Registration is also available by phone at 1-877-926-8300.