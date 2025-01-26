State funding sought for new advanced life support ambulance for Central Maui

Maui state lawmakers are seeking funding for a new ambulance for Central Maui. File photo

Four Maui County members of the state House of Representatives are seeking state funding for the purchase of an advanced life support ambulance for Central Maui.

Bill 905 would appropriate an as yet undetermined amount in fiscal years 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 for the Department of Health to purchase the new ambulance and fund pay-related costs for state-certified medical services personnel.

The bill also aims to increase the predictability and stability of air ambulance services for all islands in the state.

As written, the bill justifies a new ambulance for Central Maui because of significant population growth in the area. It includes a proposed legislative finding that “an advanced life support ambulance will help reduce death and disability among residents and visitors to Central Maui by providing timely responses to 911 calls, which is critical to increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes for injured or sick individuals.”

The bill notes that there are nine ambulances on Maui island, operated by a state-funded private contract with American Medical Response: one each in East Maui, Kahului and Wailuku; and two each in South Maui, West Maui and Upcountry.

The bill has passed first reading and has been referred to the House Committee on Health, chaired by Rep. Gregg Takayama of Oʻahu and vice chaired by Rep. Sue Keohokapu-Lee Loy of Hilo; and the House Finance Committee, chaired by Upcountry Rep. Kyle Yamashita and vice chaired by Rep. Jenna Takenouchi of urban Honolulu.

The bill was introduced by Maui County Reps. Tyson Miyake of Wailuku, Justin Woodson of Kahului, Mahina Poepoe of Molokaʻi and Terez Amato of South Maui.