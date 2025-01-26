UB40 feat. Ali Campbell returns to MACC Valentine’s weekend

Ali Campbell. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents iconic reggae band UB40 featuring original founding member Ali Campbell, returning to Maui to perform at the MACC on Saturday, Feb. 15. Special guests will be announced soon.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell defined reggae music for a generation, produced multiple Top 10 gold and platinum-selling albums, four No. 1 hits worldwide, and received multiple Grammy nominations. The band has sold more than 70 million units worldwide.

The concert is in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion, starting at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. at MauiArts.org to MACC members Thursday, Jan. 23 and to the general public Friday, Jan. 24.

Hits from the band include legendary songs like: “Red Red Wine,” “Cherry Oh Baby,” “Many Rivers to Cross,” “Here I Am (Come and Take Me),” “Tears from My Eyes,” “Kingston Town” and “The Way You Do The Things You Do.”

The band, formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England, pooled a diverse set of influences to put a fresh, indigenous slant on Jamaican reggae. After encouragement from Chrissie Hynde, who offered them support slots with her chart-topping band, the Pretenders, they recorded their independently released debut album, “Signing Off,” which became an unexpected No. 2 album and gave them the conviction to chart their own course.

Maui audiences can spend Valentine’s Weekend hearing their favorite songs by these UK reggae pioneers’; that are enduring staples in both hearts and homes all over the Hawaiian Islands.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are all general admission (no seats) and are $49 and $89 (VIP) in advance plus applicable fees. Prices go up day of show. VIP tickets offer access to front of stage viewing area, separate restrooms, and over 21 access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars. VIP areas will be available for both over 21 and all ages ticket holders. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Ticket buyers not already MACC members may join at the MACC website (http://mauiarts.org/membership) and immediately receive advance presale ticket purchase benefits.