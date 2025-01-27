Maui News

Gov. Green to travel to Washington, D.C.

January 27, 2025, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to provide input regarding the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Green has expressed concerns about the potential impact of Kennedy’s confirmation on Hawai‘i and the nation.

“Our people deserve a Health and Human Services Secretary who champions science, supports vaccines, and is committed to lowering costs while safeguarding health care access,” said Green, who expressed concerns about the future of critical programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

In 2019 as Hawai‘i’s Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Green played a pivotal role in addressing a severe measles epidemic in Samoa. His hands-on efforts, including vaccinating tens of thousands of individuals, demonstrated the lifesaving importance of science-based public health initiatives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Governor will depart Hawai‘i on Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2025, and return on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2025. During his absence, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments