Gov. Green to travel to Washington, D.C.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to provide input regarding the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Green has expressed concerns about the potential impact of Kennedy’s confirmation on Hawai‘i and the nation.

“Our people deserve a Health and Human Services Secretary who champions science, supports vaccines, and is committed to lowering costs while safeguarding health care access,” said Green, who expressed concerns about the future of critical programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

In 2019 as Hawai‘i’s Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Green played a pivotal role in addressing a severe measles epidemic in Samoa. His hands-on efforts, including vaccinating tens of thousands of individuals, demonstrated the lifesaving importance of science-based public health initiatives.

The Governor will depart Hawai‘i on Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2025, and return on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2025. During his absence, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor.