Hawaiʻi VEX V5 qualifies 8 high and middle school robotics teams for World event

January 27, 2025, 3:00 PM HST
Hawaiʻi VEX V5 Championships.

Eight out of 45 Hawaiʻi VEX robotics teams will advance to the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas after competing in the 2025 Hawaiʻi High and Middle School VEX V5 Robotics Regional Championships held Jan. 25-26.

Advancing from Oʻahu are Nānākuli High and Intermediate School, Mililani Mechs Robotics, and Waialua High and Intermediate School. Advancing from Hawaiʻi Island is Waiākea Intermediate School. 

The double qualifications by these teams will allow two other Hawaiʻi teams – to be determined by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation – to advance to the VEX Worlds. 

Although a team from Maui High School did not advance to the Worlds, they won the Create Award from the high school division.

Create Award – Team 2443B, Blue Thunder – Breakers, Maui High School

Across the globe, there are about 20,000 VEX Robotics teams in 45 countries participating in VEX tournaments, and Hawaiʻi teams will have an opportunity to compete at the highest level in the world-class event. 

Coming up, the Hawaiʻi VEX IQ Robotics Regional Championships takes place Feb. 15-26 at Pearl City High School, featuring the elementary school and middle school divisions.

Hawaiʻi VEX V5 Championships

