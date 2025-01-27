Maui firefighters airlift teens to safety during swift water rescue at Wailuku River in ʻĪao

Swiftwater rescue at Wailuku River in ʻĪao. PC: Maui Fire Department. (1.26.25)

Three teenage girls were airlifted to safety after they became stranded in rising water at Wailuku River in ʻĪao, Sunday.

The girls—ages 14, 14 and 16—became trapped by rising water at around 2:54 p.m. in an area of the river mauka of Mokuhau Park. The girls sought refuge on a large rock in the middle of the stream until Rescue 10 personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter, lifted the teens to safety.

Fire officials say all were residents of Maui. No injuries were reported, and crews concluded their response at 4 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Units responding to the swiftwater rescue included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, and a battalion chief.