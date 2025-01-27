Maui News

Maui firefighters airlift teens to safety during swift water rescue at Wailuku River in ʻĪao

By Wendy Osher
 January 27, 2025, 9:29 AM HST
Swiftwater rescue at Wailuku River in ʻĪao. PC: Maui Fire Department. (1.26.25)

Three teenage girls were airlifted to safety after they became stranded in rising water at Wailuku River in ʻĪao, Sunday.

The girls—ages 14, 14 and 16—became trapped by rising water at around 2:54 p.m. in an area of the river mauka of Mokuhau Park. The girls sought refuge on a large rock in the middle of the stream until Rescue 10 personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter, lifted the teens to safety.

Fire officials say all were residents of Maui. No injuries were reported, and crews concluded their response at 4 p.m.

Units responding to the swiftwater rescue included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, and a battalion chief.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

